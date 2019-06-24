A colorful past. Jennifer McFelia Villegas, the woman who was caught sexting with Jim Edmonds, has a lengthy arrest record, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Villegas, 34, was accused of leaving “her infant daughter in her car” in the parking lot of a grocery store in May 2016. She was subsequently charged with one count of reckless conduct for unlawfully endangering the bodily safety of a minor and “consciously disregarding substantial and unjustifiable risk that her act of leaving Juvenile D.V. in a vehicle unsupervised would endanger Juvenile D.V.’s safety,” per paperwork.

After initially entering a not guilty plea, Villegas’ attorney went back and forth with the D.A.’s Office for nearly two years. She ultimately pleaded “nolo contendere” in January 2018, which means she accepted the charges and conviction as if she pleaded guilty, but she does not admit guilt. As a result, Villegas was fined $500, agreed to 12 months of probation and was ordered to complete 400 hours of community service. She was also expected complete parenting courses and life skills classes.

The Georgia resident has also been booked for two DUI charges and was arrested for “financial identity fraud” in the past. According to court documents, Villegas served no prison time for the fraud charge, but was placed on probation.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, June 21, that Villegas had an inappropriate texting relationship with Jim during his marriage to Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King Edmonds. Sources also alleged to Us that Villegas was involved in similar behavior with additional MLB players. One athlete even alleged to Us that she harassed him with claims that she was pregnant with his baby. After the news broke, Villegas addressed the scandal and her aforementioned DUIs in a statement to AllAboutTheTea.com.

“All my relationships have involved two consenting adults. I made a poor decision to enter a relationship with a married man, and for that I am sorry,” Villegas said. “I am no saint. My past includes two DUIs and for that I am deeply remorseful and I’ve learned from my mistakes. My life today is completely devoted to my relationship with God and my daughter.”

Meghan, for her part, told Us exclusively that she holds Jim accountable for his role in the scandal.

“I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage,” the former Bravo personality told Us on Friday. “His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”

With reporting by Brody Brown and Marjorie Hernandez

