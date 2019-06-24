Jennifer McFelia Villegas, the woman involved in a cheating scandal with Meghan King Edmonds’ husband, Jim Edmonds, allegedly harassed another MLB player with endless phone calls and claims that she was pregnant.

Former baseball pro Edmonds, 48, sent lewd photos and videos to Villegas while the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 34, was pregnant with their twin sons in 2018, later paying her thousands in a non-disclosure agreement when she threatened to go public.

Now another former MLB player tells Us Weekly exclusively that he was stalked by Villegas for more than a year after meeting her via an Instagram direct message in 2016, when he was single.

“The second time we hung out, I was under the influence of a lot of alcohol and I fell asleep, and next thing you know she’s like well I’m pregnant,” he told Us. “I’m like, ‘Mmm, you might want to go figure that one out.’ They never did a DNA test.”

She told him that she lost the baby after delivering it prematurely and the player, who asked for but “never received” a birth certificate, gave Villegas $5,000 “to help her take care of bills and stuff.” They met up a total of four times, including the day that the player handed her the money.

But Villegas, who the player claims “is known around the baseball world,” continued to contact him, even reaching out to his ex-fiancée, current fiancée and some of his friends.

“[I] threatened her multiple times that I was going to go get harassment charges put on her if she keeps contacting me,” he told Us, adding, “If I didn’t answer the phone, she would keep calling until I did.”

“The whole deal right now with Meghan and Jim, I’m just like, eh, I could have seen that one,” he added. “I mean, I don’t know them by any means, but people fall into that trap. It’s sad. I fell for it. Other people have fallen for it.”

“It’s an absolute nightmare,” he added. “To be honest with you, I wouldn’t force my worst enemy to have to deal with that.”

The former wife of another MLB player also told Us exclusively that Villegas contacted her husband, and despite him denying her knew the woman, she caught him via a three-way phone call. “This is not just a jersey chaser who is impressed by a potential big name athlete and wants to sleep with him,” she told Us. “It was a whole mastermind manipulation scheme.”

Villegas gave a statement to AllAboutThe Tea on Friday, June 21, saying that she “never set anyone up, blackmailed anyone nor have I attempted to ruin anyone’s family.”

“All my relationships have involved two consenting adults. I made a poor decision to enter a relationship with a married man, and for that I am sorry,” she said of Jim. “I am no saint. My past includes two DUIs and for that I am deeply remorseful and I’ve learned from my mistakes. My life today is completely devoted to my relationship with God and my daughter.”

Jim previously admitted to Us that he had a “lapse in judgment” in his interactions with Villegas but insisted that he “never touched” her.

“I met her once for one minute underneath the stadium in Atlanta to find out why she wanted to set me up and was threatening to say we had an affair,” he told Us on June 14. “For no reason other than for me to give her money.”

