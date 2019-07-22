Meghan King Edmonds Defends ‘Rarely’ Clothing Daughter Aspen, 2, at Home





Playing defense! Meghan King Edmonds clapped back at mom-shamers before they could bash her parenting skills on Sunday, July 21.

“She’s rarely clothed at home, and I don’t discourage it,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 34, captioned an Instagram Story picture of her daughter. “If my parenting makes you uncomfortable, please ask yourself, ‘Why?’”

In the social media upload, the former Bravo personality’s 2-year-old, Aspen, was all smiles playing by the pool “20 minutes before bedtime.” The toddler was covered up by a flamingo emoji.

This picture came hours after Aspen got her hair cut. “This baby girl got bangs today!” Edmonds wrote on her Instagram Story. “We went to the mall. We went to Sweet n Sassy. She loved every second of her $5.95 bang cut and so did I. So there. Now she has very short bangs in order to save money ($5.95) so they can grow out.”

The former reality star welcomed her daughter in 2016 with her husband, Jim Edmonds. Aspen became a big sister in June 2018 when twins Hart and Hayes arrived.

Earlier this month, the Missouri native revealed that Hart was diagnosed with “irreversible” brain damage.

“I explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED,” she wrote in a blog post at the time. “I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly.”

Hart’s health update came weeks after news broke that the former professional baseball player, 49, exchanged inappropriate messages with a woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas.

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment,” the athlete told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Meghan and Jim remain together and are still working at their relationship. “I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage,” she told Us exclusively. “His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!