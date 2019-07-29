The claws will come out if you mess with a mama. Case in point: Khloe Kardashian ripped into a Twitter user who called her daughter True “not cute at all.”

A disgusted Kardashian fired back, “What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life.”

Of course, the Revenge Body host isn’t the only famous parent who has gone off on mom-shamers. Kourteney Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari, Cardi B, Chrissy Teigen and Jana Kramer have all defended themselves against the parent police on social media.

Teigen explained to Parenting.com in 2017: “You can call me whatever you want. You can call me ugly, you can say my forehead is big, you can say my dress is hideous but once you start talking about my food and my child that’s when I get really crazy.” (The model has been criticized for everything from flying in her third trimester to using plastic bath toys.)

The cookbook author, who is mom of Luna and Miles, noted, “I think people should remember that everyone is just doing their best.”

