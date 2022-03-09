Setting the record straight. Audrey Roloff clapped back at an Instagram troll criticizing her decision to welcome baby No. 3 in a birth center.

“Why are you so against modern medicine?” the 30-year-old Little People, Big World alum’s follower asked during a Tuesday, March 8, Instagram Story Q&A.

“I am not!” the former reality star replied. “Also I had incredible labor and delivery nurses for both Ember and Bode’s births and LOVED them. I just desired a more natural approach to birth and didn’t want any unnecessary medical interventions (more likely in the hospital).”

The former TLC personality went on to write that she was “not throwing shade at anyone else who doesn’t share” those wishes, adding, “Each mama has to decide what’s best for them and where they feel most comfortable.”

The Oregon native gave birth to her son Radley in November 2021, detailing the experience via social media on Monday, March 7.

The A Love Letter Life author, who also shares daughter Ember, 4, and son Bode, 2, with husband Jeremy Roloff, described her infant’s “extremely rare” birth. The little one was born en caul, Audrey wrote, which means that his “water never broke and he was born in the amniotic sac.”

She added, “It’s extremely rare — less than 1 in 80,000 births! Oh, how I wish I had a good picture to show you, but it was dark and the angle of the photos doesn’t really show it well. My midwife popped the sac while he was still in the water right after he came out, so when I sat up and turned around so she could pass him to me, he had what looked like a deflated balloon over his head.”

The Oregon State University grad “100 percent loved” her birth center experience, she told her followers on Tuesday.

“It was so calm and peaceful and Jer and I both said ‘This is how it’s supposed to be’ to each other so many times afterward,” Audrey wrote on her Story. “I still had good experiences at the hospital with my other births and them respecting my desires for no/minimal interventions … but I also had a doula there to help advocate for what I wanted so Jer and I could be fully present laboring together.”

The pair chose not to pursue a home birth this time around since they “didn’t know where” they would be living when Radley arrived.

“I didn’t want to be birthing in a construction zone,” Audrey explained. “I thought that might be likely if I chose the home route. Also the birth center I chose was close to the hospital. Because of my past hemorrhages, I wanted to be closer just in case.”

