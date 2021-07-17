Emily Ratajkowski Claps Back at ‘Awful’ Haters Calling Her a 'S--tty’ Mom

Make it stop. Emily Ratajkowski slammed mom-shamers in her Instagram DMs four months after welcoming son Sylvester.

“We are all reflecting back on shaming Britney [Spears] and calling her a bad mom,” the model, 30, captioned a Friday, July 16, Instagram Story selfie taken in her car. “We talk about how we have to ‘do better’ as a culture. Meanwhile, my comments are filled with awful remarks about how I don’t deserve to be a mom. Shame on you all.”

The London native concluded, “I don’t care if you hate me or hate celebrity (or just hate women) but it’s incredibly scary to become a parent and no one deserves to be told by strangers that they’re a s–tty mother.”

The actress’ social media upload came one month after she was based for holding her baby in one arm while showing off their matching swimsuits via Instagram.

“That’s not how you hold a baby @emrata — and your millions of followers shouldn’t be encouraged to do the same,” Piers Morgan tweeted in June. “Happy to give you some tips if you need them.”

The new mom subsequently disabled the comments on the sweet shot with her son.

Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, welcomed their baby boy in March. “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” the Gone Girl star captioned a breast-feeding photo at the time. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful and love-filled morning of my life.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model announced her pregnancy news in October 2020, two years after she and the producer, 40, tied the knot in a New York City courthouse.

“I dreamed of you for the first time the other night,” the My Body author narrated her reveal video. “We were wondering who you will be. One day soon, so very soon, your presence will be real.”

Model moms Ashley Graham and Romee Strijd shared their support at the time. “I’m in love with this! So happy for you,” the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast host, 33, commented, while the Victoria’s Secret model, 25, wrote, “Congratulationsssss love.”

Ratajkowski described her pregnancy to Vogue that same month, saying, “I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control. I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything … how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”