Modeling moms-to-be! Gigi Hadid, Coco Rocha and more pregnant stars have walked runways while pregnant.

Us Weekly confirmed in April that the Los Angeles native is expecting her and Zayn Malik’s first child, and she confirmed the following month that she was “already, like, a few months preggo” during Fashion Month.

At the time, Hadid traveled in New York, London, Milan and Paris in February, walking in shows including Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Versace and Chanel.

In August, the former New School student shared photos from her maternity shoot and revealed that modeling while pregnant was difficult.

“I loved it,” Hadid tweeted at the time. “I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me but was definitely more tiring than working normally. Got through the second look and was like, ‘Guys I think I can only do two more’ hahaaaa.”

As for Rocha, the Study of Pose author showed her baby bump in September while closing out the Christian Siriano New York Fashion Week show.

“This is one show I’ll never forget,” the Canadian model captioned Instagram footage at the time. “Seven months pregnant and six-feet distance = my fashion week.”

The show came two months after Rocha announced that she and her husband, James Conran, are expecting their third child. “I’m beyond excited to let you know we‘re expecting our third baby,” the Face judge revealed via Instagram in July. “As you can imagine, this has been a surreal pregnant during these crazy times [amid the coronavirus pandemic]. I’m thankful and fortunate to be surrounded by my family – all of us healthy and happy.”

The Nomad Management Modeling Agency co-owner revealed the sex of her baby-to-be at the time, adding, “Looking forward to welcoming another baby girl into our family in a little over four months time!”

Rocha previously welcomed daughter Ioni and son Iver in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Keep scrolling to see more pregnant models hitting the runway, from Ashley Graham walking for Tommy Hilfiger to Irina Shayk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.