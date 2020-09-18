She’s glowing! Coco Rocha closed out the Christian Siriano New York Fashion Week show with her budding baby bump on full display.

On Thursday, September 17, the 32-year-old model hit the runway in a head-turning red gown featuring a ruffled high-low hemline. She topped off the monochrome ensemble with a flat-brim hat, suede pumps and the chicest protective face mask we’ve ever seen.

The event took place outside Siriano’s Westport, Connecticut, home to adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions, which included people wearing masks and staying six feet apart from one another.

For the grand finale, the Canadian beauty waded into the pool, letting the giant ruffled skirt float up behind her.

This will be Rocha’s third child with husband James Conran. In 2015, she gave birth to her daughter, Ioni, and then three years later she had her son, Iver.

She announced the pregnancy earlier in the summer. “I’m beyond excited to let you know we‘re expecting our third baby,” she wrote in an Instagram post on July 29. “As you can imagine, this has been a surreal pregnancy during these crazy times. I’m thankful and fortunate to be surrounded by my family – all of us healthy and happy, looking forward to welcoming another baby girl into our family in a little over 4 months time!”

Then in August, she showed off her growing belly in a formfitting long black dress from Yohji Yamamoto, which she accessorized with iRi NYC sneakers and a structured Lancel bag. “Took the bump out for a trip to the city,” she wrote in the accompanying caption on August 14. “P.S I promise there is a mask in my bag! #6monthspregnant.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)