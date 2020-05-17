Babies on board! Hilaria Baldwin, Ashlee Simpson and more celebrities have made pregnancy announcements amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Living Clearly Method author shared her baby news via Instagram in April. “Sound up. … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” the fitness guru captioned a video of herself listening to her baby-to-be’s heartbeat. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

The former yoga instructor, who also shares Carmen, Raphael, Leonardo and Romeo with Alec Baldwin, went on to tell Us Weekly exclusively later that same month that their fifth child is due in September.

“I knew I was pregnant right away because I was like, ‘I feel stupid,’” “Mom Brain” podcast cohost told Us at the time. “That’s my first [hint]. I’m somebody that is very physically capable. I can do my yoga, I can dance, I can do this, I can [do] that, [but] I become a disaster. I bump into things.”

The Spain native described scraping her car on the side of her garage, a minor accident that led her to start “taking [pregnancy] tests every other day.”

Hilaria revealed, “About 10 days after I thought I got pregnant, it turned positive and I was like, ‘OK, there you go.’”

As for Simpson, the Ashlee + Evan alum also announced in April that she and Evan Ross are expecting their second child together. (The couple welcomed daughter Jagger in 2015, and the Texas native already shares son Bronx with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz.)

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone,” Simpson wrote via Instagram. “Baby No. 3.”

The “Pieces of Me” singer announced in May that they have a baby boy on the way with a cake-cutting gender reveal.

Keep scrolling for more baby announcements from pregnant stars, from Gigi Hadid and Lea Michele to Katherine Schwarzenegger and Lindsay Arnold.