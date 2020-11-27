Here comes a Survivor sweetie! Pregnant Sierra Dawn Thomas and Joe Anglim are expecting their first child.

“The turkey ain’t the only thing in the oven this year! #grateful #cheers,” the Utah native, 33, captioned a Thursday, November 26, Instagram slideshow. “It’s sparkling apple cider from here on out!”

In the social media upload, she and the Arizona native, 32, were all smiles on the kitchen floor. The pair ate pie in front of the oven and toasted to their baby news.

Anglim posted pictures on his own account, writing, “Beyond thankful for all of the blessings, love light and and great full [sic] hearts. Thankful for the incredible support of our families, friends and tribe. Which is about to get a little bit bigger. Love you all with all our hearts.”

The Survivor alums met and fell in love on season 30 of the CBS show and got engaged in April 2019.

“Neither of us was looking to have a relationship or find love on an island,” Thomas told The Salt Lake Tribune ahead of the artist’s proposal. “You always say, ‘Oh, what if?’ But in reality, you know that’s not going to happen. And you shouldn’t couple up because it’s bad for your games. But again, all this happened after the fact. We realized we had way more in common than we’d really gotten to know out there on the show.”

The former reality stars tied the knot in November 2019 and celebrated their first anniversary earlier this month.

“You’ve taught me to overcome the deepest darkest hardest moments by always remembering that love,” Anglim captioned throwback photos via Instagram. “It has taught me that i have more to give and more to share. There is always something to be discovered and i can’t wait to know the gifts yet to come in the next year. How lucky am i to be here able to share in this life with the most amazing woman wife and best friend.”

The barrel racer reposted her wedding vows at the time, which she wrote were “forever.”