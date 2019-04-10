He put a ring on it! Survivor fan favorites Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas are engaged.

The couple met in 2014 while competing on the CBS reality series’ 30th season, Worlds Apart. Thomas, 32, voted off Anglim, 29, but he did not harbor any ill will toward her. They eventually started dating in 2017.

The castaways announced their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday, April 9, just a few days after they attended Anglim’s sister Michelle’s wedding in Arizona.

“Yes #forever. @sierra_dawn_,” Anglim captioned a photo of himself kissing his new fiancée’s left hand while on bended knee. Thomas then shared a picture of her stunning teardrop-shaped diamond ring on her page, writing, “Forever and ever, amen.”

After joining the Survivor family in 2014, Anglim returned for season 31, Cambodia — Second Chance, and season 38, Edge of Extinction, which is currently airing.

For her part, Thomas competed on season 34, Game Changers — Mamanuca Islands, after Worlds Apart.

“Neither of us was looking to have a relationship or find love on an island,” Anglim told The Salt Lake Tribune in February. “You always say, ‘Oh, what if?’ But in reality, you know that’s not going to happen. And you shouldn’t couple up because it’s bad for your games. But again, all this happened after the fact. We realized we had way more in common than we’d really gotten to know out there on the show.”

Survivor: Edge of Extinction airs on CBS Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

