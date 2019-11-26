Survivor’s Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas Are Married





They found love in a reality TV place! Survivor alum Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas are officially married, the couple announced on Instagram on Tuesday, November 26.

“No words to describe how full my heart is after this weekend. I married the love of my life, my soulmate, twin flame and very best friend,” the jewelry designer, 31, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo from their wedding day, shot by Bradley Winegar. “We have been blessed with incredible families, friends, and complete strangers who have affirmed us in more ways than we could ever imagine. I know I’m not alone when I say just how stunning, beautiful and special @sierra_dawn_ truly is. We are both so thankful for all the support and kindness in our celebration of our marriage and union. Thank you all from the bottoms of our hearts.”

Thomas, 32, reposted the same photo from the nuptials and gushed over their big day.

“My Prince Charming, my forever… Thank you to our family and friends who made this night more than we ever could’ve imagined. Your love and support was poured upon us and we’ve never felt more lucky for each and everyone of you,” the Utah native captioned her photo.

The pair met in while competing on the CBS reality series’ 30th season, Worlds Apart, in 2014. Thomas voted off Anglim during the season; three years later, they revealed on social media they were dating. They announced their engagement on Instagram in April 2019.

In February, they opened up about finding romance after competing on the show.

“Neither of us was looking to have a relationship or find love on an island,” Anglim told The Salt Lake Tribune at the time. “You always say, ‘Oh, what if?’ But in reality, you know that’s not going to happen. And you shouldn’t couple up because it’s bad for your games. But again, all this happened after the fact. We realized we had way more in common than we’d really gotten to know out there on the show.”