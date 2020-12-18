Another one on the way! Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd is pregnant with baby No. 2, her first with boyfriend Zach Davis.

“Coming soon 2021,” Floyd, 28, captioned an Instagram video on Thursday, December 17. In the clip, the couple steal a kiss while walking along the beach with Floyd’s 3-year-old daughter, Ryder, as Cheyenne holds her baby bump.

“We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents. We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could. The past few months have been life-changing in the best ways possible. Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump,” Floyd continued in a second post, sharing multiple photos from the pregnancy shoot. “She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning. Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way. Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today. My heart is so full. Let the next adventure began.”

The Challenge alum added that she “showed a lot quicker” during this pregnancy than during the first, but also wanted to announce in her own time.

“I have been getting asked and told I was pregnant for the past two years. Any sign of weight gain and I was being told I was pregnant. Please do better and respect women, their bodies and do your best not to diagnose them over a picture,” she wrote. “You never know what is going on behind closed doors – health issues, fertility problems etc. We waited till we were in a safe zone and got all the testing back. I wish I didn’t have to address this, but we have to do better as women.”

The Rage Regardless Ry founder, who joined Teen Mom OG in 2018, shares Ryder with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton. Fans briefly met Davis in 2018 when he appeared on the MTV reality show, but he did not get along with Wharton at the time. Although Floyd and David briefly split, the reality star confirmed the two are back together earlier this year.

Wharton, 29, and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge welcomed their first child together, daughter Mila, in April and the blended family has always made their situation work for the best.

“Finally!! Dear Lord YES CHEY IS PREGNANT!!!!!! Congratulations Chey and Zach happy for you both,” Wharton commented on Floyd’s Instagram on Thursday. “And Ryder Ms. Ryder K your gonna have another sibling!!!!!”

The Ex on the Beach alum, 26, also commented on the post. “Yayyyy finally,” she wrote with five heart emojis.