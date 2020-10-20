Birthday kisses! Cheyenne Floyd rang in her 28th birthday with her ex-boyfriend Zach Davis, confirming the two are back together.

“Blessed & Highly Favored ✨,” Floyd wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 19. “Can’t believe I woke up to this thank you @z.terrel❤️.”

The Teen Mom OG star shared two photos from her birthday celebration, one of which showed her kissing Davis as her daughter, Ryder, smiled at the camera.

The second photo revealed a room full of bouquets of roses, pink balloons and gifts for her special day.

The Rage Regardless Ry cofounder also shared snaps of her birthday bash, which Davis attended, via her Instagram Story. The reality star partied on a boat with friends and family during the outing and took in harbor views.

“Thank you for the best birthday,” she captioned a photo of her man giving her a smooch on the cheek.

Floyd again gushed over her floral arrangements by sharing another snap of the bouquets on social media. “Still can’t get over this…28 dozen roses,” she captioned the image.

The festivities continued on Tuesday, October 20, with group massages.

Floyd shared a video on her Instagram Story of her 3-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton, getting a massage, while Davis had a masseuse working out his back on the table next to hers.

Fans briefly met Davis in October 2018, when he appeared on the MTV reality show. At the time, Floyd revealed that he and Ryder’s father, Wharton, didn’t see eye to eye.

“Cory is great with me when Zach and I are bad,” she said on the show. “And Zach is good with me when Cory and I are fighting.”

Despite their past drama, Floyd and Wharton, 29, teamed up in August to partner with Jack in the Box as part of National Text Your Ex for Jack Day.

“I thought it was going to be a good partnership because me and Cheyenne always hear all these rumors about what’s going on with us so we thought why not turn it around,” the Challenge: Total Madness finalist exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

Floyd added: “It’s such a cute, fun concept. When we heard it, we’re like, this is perfect for us!”

The same month, the exes told Us that their daughter is a big fan of both Teen Mom OG and The Challenge, which is where the pair met while competing.

“She says that her two favorite shows are Teen Mom and The Challenge,” Floyd explained.

Wharton, who welcomed his second daughter, Mila, with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge in April, added: “It’s actually really cute that she knows.”

Scroll down to see how Davis spoiled Floyd on her birthday.