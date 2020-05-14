Sticking up for herself! Cheyenne Floyd denied having any ulterior motives in bringing her and Cory Wharton’s 3-year-old daughter, Ryder, to the hospital in a Teen Mom OG episode.

“For everyone who keeps saying Ryder was in the hospital because I was seeking attention from Cory, what’s wrong with you?” the reality star, 27, tweeted on Monday, May 12. “I allow them to show when Ry is sick to bring awareness to her illness. [Other] than that, shut the f–k up.”

The MTV personality went on to write, “I swear some of you Teen Mom ‘fans’ are f–king idiots.”

The Los Angeles native welcomed her baby girl in April 2017, and the little one suffers from a congenital condition, VLCAD deficiency, which is when the body is unable to properly break fats down into energy.

Floyd told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2018: “It’s really rare and I knew nothing about it up until I had her. It’s a huge part of our lives, and we’re opening that up to the viewers as well.”

Wharton, 29, who welcomed his daughter, Mila, with Taylor Selfridge last month, has also spoken to Us about his toddler’s condition. He explained, “She can’t process fatty foods into energy. When she was a newborn, Cheyenne would have to wake up every two hours and feed Ryder. With the condition, she has no side effects, but we still monitor it. She has to take medicine, she sees a specialist.”

In December 2019, Floyd posted photos from the hospital with Ryder. “We will be here the next few days making sure she gets the proper fluids and doesn’t relapse again,” the Are You the One? alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “We appreciate all the prayers and kind words. God is so good and we are always covered in blessings.”

The little one slept beneath a blanket while hooked up to an IV in the social media upload. Floyd shared a sweet shot of Ryder on her iPad captioned, “Happy girl.”