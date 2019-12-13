On the mend! Cheyenne Floyd gave an inside look of her 2-year-old daughter Ryder’s recovery in the hospital.

“We will be here the next few days making sure she gets the proper fluids and doesn’t relapse again,” the Teen Mom OG star, 27, captioned a Thursday, December 12, Instagram picture. “We appreciate all the prayers and kind words. God is so good and we are always covered in blessings.”

In the social media post, the toddler slept beneath a blanket while wearing a hospital gown and an IV. She went on to play with an iPad in an Instagram Story upload captioned, “Happy girl.”

Ryder suffers from a rare genetic condition called VLCAD, which her dad, Cory Wharton, explained to Us Weekly exclusively in December 2017. “She can’t process fatty foods into energy,” the Michigan native, 28, told Us at the time. “When she was a newborn, Cheyenne would have to wake up every two hours and feed Ryder. With the condition, she has no side effects, but we still monitor it. She has to take medicine, she sees a specialist.”

The Challenge: Rivals III alums met in 2016. Their daughter arrived the following year, although Wharton didn’t know that he was Ryder’s father until she was 6 months old. (He is currently expecting baby No. 2 with his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge).

Floyd has learned a lot from their little one’s diagnosis over the years, she wrote in her Thursday Instagram post. “From the day I brought Ryder home from the hospital, I loved watching her sleep, observing the sounds she would make, memorizing the way she would hold her arms or how she would pout her lips,” the California native wrote. “When I found out she had VLCAD I would have to force myself to sleep when she did but all I wanted to do was watch her. Her condition has taught me so much! Educationally and medically I’ve gotten a crash course but it’s also taught me how to tap into my mom superpowers. I’ve learned how to be an advocate for my child, how to care for her, and how to speak up for her when needed.”

Floyd went on to write, “It’s been 2.5 years and now three hospitalizations. Ryder is my heart and I would never change anything about her. I don’t think I’ll ever stop watching her sleep.”