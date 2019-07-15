A team effort! When it comes to raising their little ones, many Teen Mom stars have chosen to put their kids first by coparenting with their exes.

Working together after a split isn’t always easy — and Jenelle Evans gave fans of the MTV show a glimpse of that when she called Nathan Griffith out on Twitter in September 2018.

“Skipped a weekend with both your kids to party again,” the Read Between the Lines author, who shares Kaiser with her ex, wrote at the time. “At this point, what do you tell your child?”

Griffith’s girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt, went to bat for him, writing back, “Tell him because he’s always ‘sick’ you won’t let him see his daddy on his scheduled weekends. Sorry this trip for his sister’s birthday was planned months ago, and because you pick and choose weekends, you switched our weekend.”

Evans responded: “No matter what excuses come out of anyone’s mouth… my child’s feeling are hurt. End of story.”

The ex-pair have struggled with their coparenting before. In 2015, Evans’ lawyer, Amy S. Lawrence, told Us Weekly exclusively that the reality star and Griffith were making intentional efforts to improve.

They’re “going to do some co-parenting classes and work out a custody schedule; that way they can be the best parents they can be for Kaiser,” she told Us at the time.

The North Carolina native isn’t the only Teen Mom OG or Teen Mom 2 star to have publicly struggled to raise children with her exes, but many are doing well and have moved past their struggles.

Take a look at the gallery below for the best quotes from Maci Bookout, Kailyn Lowry and more of their costars about their coparenting relationships.