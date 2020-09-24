Those were the days. Briana DeJesus misses coparenting with her exes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t wait for the day that me and my baby daddies can look like drug dealers — meeting up in random parking lots to drop off/pick up the kids,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 26, tweeted on Wednesday, September 23. “This mama needs a break.”

When a Twitter user replied, “By that time, the girls will be driving sis,” the reality star wrote, “Lmfao let me keep dreaming.”

The MTV personality shares daughters Nova, 9, and Stella, 3, with Devoin Austin II and Luis Hernandez, respectively.

When her youngest arrived in 2017, DeJesus felt “bitter” that Hernandez didn’t rule out adoption. “He’s going to do the bare minimum because he wants to keep this baby,” the Florida native said on a Teen Mom 2 episode at the time. “I’m mentally preparing to keep this baby. I’m just trying to do the best that I can.”

She went on to fight with her ex, telling him that he was “not going to be there” for their baby girl despite his wishes to “coparent.”

In a confessional, her mom, Roxanne DeJesus, added, “One, he doesn’t want adoption. Two, he’s not going to be there, which makes me very bitter. He’s a quitter! He’s a f–king quitter. I’m not going to sit here and have a pity party because he doesn’t want to go through with the adoption. Now we gotta figure out what we’re going to do for this baby on our end. [We’re going to] have this f–king baby in the f–king house with us and enjoy her like we enjoyed Nova.”

Briana previously dated Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, from 2017 to 2018. The Delaware native, 27, was “great” with DeJesus’ kids, she exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of their split.

“I appreciate that beyond belief, as I’ve struggled with my kids’ fathers being there for them,” she explained in December 2017.