Amber Portwood Gives Update on Coparenting Son James With Andrew Glennon

Making it work. Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon are coparenting their 22-month-old son following their July 2019 split.

“I see James fairly a lot,” the Teen Mom OG star, 29, reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I am trying to coparent the best way that I can.”

The reality star went on to say that things are going “great” so far, telling Us, “I get a lot of people tell[ing] me after my days with him: ‘I can tell that you saw James today because you just have that smile on your face.’ When I hear that, I’m like, ‘Yeah. It’s just the truth.’”

The Indiana native, who also shares her 11-year-old daughter, Leah, with her ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, split from Glennon, 35, in July 2019 after she was arrested for domestic battery against him. She hit him “while he was holding” their son during an argument, according to the police. While Portwood had a no-contact order with her son, it was lifted on July 25, and she was granted supervised visits.

The MTV personality got a plea deal in October 2019, a source told Us at the time, receiving one felony charge and one year of probation.

Following the incident, the Never Too Late author “kept trying to convince” herself that she would one day see James again. “Just something in my heart told me, ‘Amber, you’re going to be back with your son one day. And it doesn’t matter if it’s one day a week, two days a week, three days a week, four days a week,'” she tells Us.

The 16 and Pregnant alum adds, “It was hard work in the beginning. I had a lot of people that were probably against me, obviously, but that’s OK. I just kept trying to focus on myself and my son and my family and I got him back as much as I can right now.”

With reporting by Brody Brown