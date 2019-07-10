Shocking new details from the night Amber Portwood was arrested for domestic battery are starting to emerge.

According to Marion Superior Court documents obtained by Radar Online, the Teen Mom OG star, 29, had a machete during her Friday, July 5, argument with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

“[Amber] struck the machete at and into a door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side of the door, that created a substantial risk of bodily injury to Andrew Glennon,” the docs state.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that Portwood was upset with Glennon, with whom she shares 14-month-old son James, because he “dropped the ball” on plans to see fireworks on 4th of July.

“Mr. Glennon stated when he got inside the home, Ms. Portwood grabbed a shoe off the shoe rack and hit him with it. Mr. Glennon stated he was holding [the baby] and he turned to the side to avoid [the baby] getting hit with the shoe,” the affidavit obtained by The Ashley read. “Mr. Glennon stated he then left [the house] again with [the baby].”

After Glennon returned to the home with James, the MTV star “threatened to kill herself,” according to the affidavit.

“Mr. Glennon stated Ms. Portwood went to her drawer and took a handful of Klonopin and tossed it back like it was nothing,” the affidavit alleged, per The Ashley.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Portwood, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar and borderline personality disorders, was taken into custody on Friday. The following day, she was released from jail on a cash bond of $2,000. According to Radar, the reality personality has been charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor.

An insider told Us that Glennon is seeking full custody of their son after the incident.

“Andrew is doing it as a protective measure to ensure whatever happens with upcoming court rulings, their son will have the best outcome regardless,” the source explained. “Amber and Andrew still really care about each other and this is not the end of their relationship.”

Portwood previously pleaded guilty to two felony domestic battery counts following an incident with her ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, with whom she shares 10-year-old daughter Leah. After violating her probation, the reality star served 17 months in jail. She was released in 2013.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!