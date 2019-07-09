Following Amber Portwood’s domestic violence arrest on Friday, July 5, her boyfriend Andrew Glennon is seeking full custody of their 13-month-old son, James, Us Weekly confirms.

Glennon, who’s been dating the Teen Mom OG star since 2017, filed the court documents seeking custody on Tuesday, July 9, according to TMZ.

“Andrew is doing it as a protective measure to ensure whatever happens with upcoming court rulings, their son will have the best outcome regardless,” a source tells Us. “Amber and Andrew still really care about each other and this is not the end of their relationship.”

Portwood, 29, was arrested on felony domestic battery charges in her native Indiana on Friday after allegedly assaulting Glennon. The pair “were having a disagreement” and Portwood hit the cinematographer “while he was holding [James],” a police spokesperson said.

According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department audio recording obtained by Radar, an emergency dispatcher reported the incident to the authorities. “I received a text message from somebody saying that their life and their son’s life is in danger,” the dispatcher stated.

Portwood’s ex Gary Shirley, with whom she shares 10-year-old daughter Leah, tweeted his support later that day. “My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood, Andrew, & most importantly baby James,” he wrote. “[I don’t know] any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them. And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend.”

On Saturday, July 6, a spokesperson for the Marion County Jail revealed that a woman not directly related to the reality star bailed her out with a cash bond of $2,000.

Portwood has had multiple brushes with the law over the years. She was arrested and charged with two felony counts of domestic battery, one felony count of neglect of a dependent and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery in December 2018 following an incident with Shirley. In June 2011, she pleaded guilty to the two felony domestic battery counts, and she was arrested later that year for violating her probation. She ultimately spent 17 months incarcerated before being released in 2013.

With reporting by Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!