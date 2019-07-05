Taking the high road. Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley shared a message of support for her and her current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, in the wake of her recent domestic battery arrest.

“My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood, Andrew, & most importantly baby James,” he tweeted on Friday, July 5. “Idk any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them.”

Shirley, 32, also answered fans’ inquires as to the whereabouts of his 10-year-old daughter, Leah, whom he shares with Portwood, 29. “For all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend,” he wrote.

Radar Online reported that Portwood was taken into custody on felony domestic battery charges in Indiana earlier on Friday.

The Never Too Late author, who suffers from bipolar and borderline personality disorders, was previously arrested on two felony counts of domestic violence, one felony count of neglect of a dependent plus one misdemeanor count of domestic battery against Shirley in December 2010. She pleaded guilty to the first two charges in June 2011.

A string of other legal problems, including a December 2011 arrest for violating her probation and a 17-month stint behind bars from June 2012 to November 2013 after backing out of a felony drug charge plea deal, followed suit.

Portwood and Shirley have improved their relationship since, with the former going so far as to call her ex-flame “Uncle Gary” with regard to her 14-month-old son, James, with Glennon.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m lying, but hell, everything is so positive right now,” the Marriage Boot Camp alum told Us of their relationship in June. “We’re doing really good. You know, it took years. It took a long time. It took growth on both parties. … We really kind of met in the middle and became a whole family now.”

Things also seemed to be on the upswing with the cinematographer, whom she began dating in August 2017.

“[Andrew’s] my soulmate and he’s a beautiful person [and] …. I don’t see myself with anybody else,” she told Us. “So, like, I definitely might have another kid with him.”

