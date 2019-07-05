Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood was arrested on felony domestic battery charges in her native Indiana on Friday, July 5, according to Radar Online. The site adds that Portwood is currently in a processing center.

The 29-year-old, who has candidly discussed her bipolar and borderline personality disorders, has run afoul of the law before. In December 2010, she was arrested and charged with two felony counts of domestic battery, one felony count of neglect of a dependent and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery after an incident with her ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, with whom she shares 10-year-old daughter Leah.

She pleaded guilty in June 2011 to the two felony domestic battery counts but was arrested again that December for violating her probation after authorities found prescription pills in her possession. And in May 2012, she backed out of a felony drug charge plea deal and was sentenced to a five-year prison sentence. She ultimately served 17 months behind bars and was released in 2013.

The MTV personality has been dating Andrew Glennon since 2017 and shares 13-month old son James with the cinematographer. In May, she exclusively told Us Weekly she’s open to having more children with Glennon, whom she met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp.

“If that happened, I wouldn’t be mad,“ Portwood said at the time. “There are many things I would do differently with Andrew. I wouldn’t wait to get married. I wouldn’t wait for anything! He’s my soulmate and he’s a beautiful person.”

She added: “I don’t see anybody else I could even, like, mesh with after him. I might have another kid with him. … I’ve been through a lot of stuff with men commitment-wise, but he’s that guy that you don’t want to lose out on. Honestly, I feel like it was meant to be, the way that how we met. It was just beautiful.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Portwood’s rep for comment.

