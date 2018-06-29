Amber Portwood’s daughter Leah may only be 9 years old, but that doesn’t mean she can’t help with diaper duty! The Teen Mom OG star opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how Leah is bonding with her half-brother, James.

“She comes over and visits her little baby brother and she’s always sending messages and pictures and wanting pictures,” the 28-year-old MTV star, who welcomed James with boyfriend Andrew Glennon on May 8, told Us. “She’s a lot more involved and she’s just getting older, so on the weekends sometimes, she likes to stay and hang out with her friends or something, but … it’s been a lot better, thank God.”

“Every time she comes over she just wants to hold him and she’s also, like, helped me change his diaper and stuff like that,” Portwood continued. “She said, ‘I don’t ever want to change a little boy’s diaper, but I’ll change little James,’ which is really cute. It’s so sweet.”

The Never Too Late author, who shares Leah with her ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, added that her daughter is really mature “for her age.”

“I’m so proud of her,” Portwood gushed. “She got all A’s and honor roll actually, and she’s just super smart and I’m just super proud of her, I really am.”

As for her relationship with Shirley, whom she fought with during season 7 of Teen Mom OG after he accused her of not having her priorities straight, Portwood told Us the former couple are doing “pretty good.”

“We have a really good relationship now and we got over that little hump of bulls—t and I think it was just a complete misunderstanding on their part,” the reality TV personality explained about the friction she, Shirley and Shirley’s wife, Kristina, experience. “We’re doing great and it’s kind of like we’re just treating everything as one big family and that’s exactly how it should be, especially for Leah.”

“I can tell the difference in Leah: She’s a lot happier with it and she’s more involved with James because of how we are towards each other,” she added. “It makes everyone more comfortable, so it’s been great.”

Reporting by Carly Sloane

