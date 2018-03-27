Gary Shirley is admitting his mistakes. The Teen Mom OG star said a few hurtful statements about ex-fiancée Amber Portwood during the Monday, March 26, episode and now he’s apologizing.

“I know we have overcome a lot since tonight’s episode was filmed. However, I feel horrible for the things I’ve said in tonight’s episode & probably next week’s as well. I’m sorry & I want to continue to strengthen the co-parenting relationship we have. Plz forgive me,” Gary tweeted at Amber after the episode aired.

@AmberLPortwood You’re my baby Mama & even if I’m given a reason to be upset with you I should still respect you. I’m not perfect and I never will be. I want your time with baby James to be precious and I don’t wanna bring you down from this joyful time in your life. Again sorry. — Gary Shirley (@ItsGaryTime) March 27, 2018

He continued: “You’re my baby mama & even if I’m given a reason to be upset with you, I should still respect you. I’m not perfect and I never will be. I want your time with baby James to be precious and I don’t wanna bring you down from this joyful time in your life. Again, sorry.”

During the episode, Gary vented to his wife, Kristina Anderson, saying that it wasn’t his fault his ex was never around for their 9-year-old daughter, Leah, and slammed her for wanting a “break” when she was going through her split from Matt Baier.

“I can’t take a break. Millions of parents can’t take a break because they had a bad day at work or because they got a divorce,” he told his wife. “I did not make her snort a pill. I did not make her take a pill. I did not make her do drugs. I did not make her go to prison … I’m simply saying, ‘You broke up with Matt, got another boyfriend, before you even seen your kid.’ That’s my problem right there. Put your damn kid first!”

Amber completed multiple stints in rehab for her addiction to prescription pills and attempted suicide in 2011. The reality star entered prison for 17 months in 2012 for drug possession.

Amber, who is expecting with her second child with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, accepted the apology, retweeting his messages and adding, “All we can do is move forward and focus on the good in our family and the relationship we have today. No matter what struggles we go through we can work it out. Thank you for the apology.”

Amber and Gary dating on and off from 2008 to 2011.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!