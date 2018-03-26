It’s safe to say that some of the OG Teen Moms are more like sisters. During the Monday, March 26, episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout flew to Arizona to visit Catelynn Lowell, who had just finished her family week at treatment.

During their visit, Catelynn explained to Maci that she decided to enter treatment because she got so depressed after suffering a miscarriage.

“I just want to be able to have a baby and be OK,” Catelynn said, which prompted Maci to reveal to her costar that she too, had a miscarriage — something she and husband Taylor McKinney had kept to themselves.

“I didn’t tell Taylor for probably two months. I think I was just afraid — like, what he doesn’t know won’t hurt him,” Maci told Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra. “Then I realized I couldn’t deal with it by myself. And I know that he would want to be there for me.”

Both Catelynn and Maci felt better after sharing their news with each other, both realizing they hadn’t gone through it alone. Tyler also felt comforted, as he was going through so much as well. His father was still in rehab; Butch had entered just a day before Tyler took Catelynn to her treatment.

Gary and Amber Go At It … Again

Meanwhile, a battle began between Amber Portwood and her ex Gary Shirley. After hearing that Gary and his wife, Kristina Anderson, were bashing her on the show and claiming that she was an absent mother, she called him and flipped out — a conversation not shown on camera.

Gary got upset after the call, telling Kristina that while he understood Amber wanted a “break” after her split from Matt Baier, he didn’t think a summer-long break from their child was OK. “I can’t take a break. Millions of parents can’t take a break because they had a bad day at work or because they got a divorce,” he said.

He then explained to Kristina that he just wanted Amber to take responsibility for her wrongdoings.

“I did not make her snort a pill. I did not make her take a pill. I did not make her do drugs. I did not make her go to prison,” he told his wife. “I’m simply saying, ‘You broke up with Matt, got another boyfriend, before you even seen your kid.’ That’s my problem right there. Put your damn kid first.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!