She won’t be silenced. Amber Portwood opened up about her recent battle with depression and slammed MTV, ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina Shirley, for bashing her on the upcoming Monday, January 15, episode of Teen Mom OG.

“I’ve been on this show for 10 years. I’ve been through hell! MTV has turned my pregnancy and this relationship into a joke in one of the happiest times of my life,” Portwood, 27, tweeted on Monday. “Apparently my life is just for people to tell me how horrible I am as a mother because I went through depression! Remember if you’re going through hell make sure you keep it inside. And people should be able to say whatever they say about you. Especially your ex! Make sure when you’re suicidal that you always have your kid right next to you the whole time! It’s very healthy for them!! Idiots.”

The reality star then thanked her boyfriend, cinematographer Andrew Glennon, for supporting her recovery. “Andrew is the reason I was able to pull myself together! He showed me that life was worth living,” she gushed. “I’m thankful to have him because now I will be ALIVE for my daughter and family!

Portwood also called out Shirley, 31, with whom she shares 9-year-old daughter Leah. “Make sure to watch Gary and Kristina talking s—t about me! It must be hard making money off of me. Being such bad mom and all,” the Marriage Boot Camp star quipped. “Where would they be? Wait … in a 1 bedroom shack in the ghetto of Anderson where he was before I got out and the show came back on!! Ignorant!”

Although Shirley exclusively told Us in August that Portwood “approves” of his relationship, tensions now seem to be rising.

As previously reported, Portwood was re-diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder in May 2017. The Never Too Late author opened up about her mental health struggle during an interview with Cosmopolitan in September 2016 after she was first diagnosed. “My life stops when I’m depressed because there’s no getting out of it. There’s no shaking it off because it’s a chemical imbalance,” she told the magazine. “When I get depressed, my depression is laying in bed, not moving, not wanting to even take a shower.”

Portwood didn’t think she would be able to have another child, given that the anti-depression medication she has been on may be harmful to a fetus. However, the Indiana native told Us last November that she had weaned off the pills and is expecting her first child and first bundle of joy with Glennon, a baby boy. “I wanted to see if I was just unhappy because of the things that wee going on in my life,” Portwood exclusively told Us. “I needed to see where I was in my head and it’s a beautiful thing because I just feel better. I feel happier and not so depressed.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

