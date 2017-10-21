Costar controversies! While things may seem professional in front of the camera, behind the scenes there are cat-fights, crying and some serious drama between costars. Us Weekly is looking back at the 5 biggest costar feuds. Watch the video above!

The feud between Tyrese and Dwayne “The Rock”Johnson was both fast and furious. The R&B singer, 38, was displeased that Johnson’s spin-off, Hobbs Shaw, pushed back the release date of the ninth Fast and Furious flick. Tyrese called The Rock “selfish,” while the former wrestling pro, 45, tweeted that he was only trying to “elevate the franchise.”

Another costar accused of holding up a franchise flick is Kim Cattrall. All fingers were pointing at the actress after Sarah Jessica Parker told Extra that the third Sex and the City film is “over.” Cattrall, 61, called out Parker, 52, for her remarks telling Piers Morgan that her former costar “could have been nicer.” The Mannequin star later took to Instagram to respond to a fan who asked the actress to “find a way” to make the third film. She responded by writing, “my heart isn’t in it anymore.”

At least Cattrall and Parker’s war of words didn’t turn physical like Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty. The two starred together on Beverly Hills, 90210 — and according to Tori Spelling, things got pretty heated between the two.

“I remember… I could hear the door fly open and everyone screaming and crying,” Spelling recalled during a 2015 Lifetime special. “That’s when I was told the boys just had to break up Jennie and Shannen. It was like a fistfight.”

For more of the most infamous costar battles — like NeNe Leaks and Kim Zolciak, watch the video above.

