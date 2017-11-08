A baby wasn’t supposed to be in Amber Portwood’s picture. Nine years after welcoming Leah at age 18, the star of MTV’s Teen Mom OG (season 7 premieres November 27, 9 p.m.) knew she couldn’t get pregnant. Diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder meant she had to be on medication that could harm a fetus.

Teen Mom Stars, Then and Now!

But after calling off her wedding with Matt Baier and embarking on a new romance with Andrew Glennon four months ago, the Indiana native decided to ditch the pills. “I wanted to see if I was just unhappy because of the things that were going on in my life,” she explains in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I needed to see where I was in my head and it’s a beautiful thing because I just feel better. I feel happier and not so depressed.”

Hollywood’s Broken Engagements

The star reveals that she decided to wean off the meds when she and Baier ended things. “It was rough, but it was a necessary thing to do,” she says. “I needed to see where I was in my head and it’s a beautiful thing because I just feel better.”

Shortly after, Portwood learned she was expecting. “We’re both very happy,” she gushes of her cinematographer love. “I feel like it’s a new chapter of my life.”

“He’s already thinking about the future,” she adds.

And though she is experiencing some morning sickness and constant weird cravings, the star says she and her loved ones couldn’t be more thrilled. “When I first found out I was a little scared,” she tells Us Weekly.

Teen Mom 2 Tots: My, How They’ve Grown!

But with the excitement, does come some nerves. “I don’t know what to expect,” she says. “Having a new baby is new likes, new wants, new needs, so it’s very nerve-racking.”

For more from Portwood, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!