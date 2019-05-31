Amber Portwood couldn’t be in a happier place. The Teen Mom OG star has been through her fair share of ups and downs through the years but now, as a mother of two, she’s looking to the future with boyfriend Andrew Glennon — and that could mean more children.

“If that happened, I wouldn’t be mad,“ Portwood, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively. “There are many things I would do differently with Andrew. I wouldn’t wait to get married. I wouldn’t wait for anything! He’s my soulmate and he’s a beautiful person.”

The pair began dating in 2017 after meeting on set of Marriage Boot Camp. (She was on the show with ex-fiancé Matt Baier and Glennon was a member of the crew.) They share 12-month-old son James. She also shares daughter Leah, 10, with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley. While she and Shirley had a rocky relationship, Portwood considers it all worth it because it led to this.

“I don’t see anybody else I could even, like, mesh with after him,” the former 16 & Pregnant star added. “I might have another kid with him.”

While the pair aren’t engaged yet — “that’s up to Andrew!” — she admits that if it did happen, things would be different … and a bit more scary than in the past.

“I’ve been through a lot of stuff with men commitment wise, but he’s that guy that you don’t want to lose out on,” she said. “Honestly, I feel like it was meant to be, the way that how we met. It was just beautiful.”

For more from Portwood and the rest of the Teen Mom OG cast, watch the video above and pick up Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Monday, June 10, at 10 p.m. ET.

