These two! Amber Portwood gushed over boyfriend Andrew Glennon on their one-year anniversary.

“One year from yesterday I met this amazing man and it is truly a dream!” the Teen Mom OG star, 28, captioned an Instagram photo of Glennon, 34, on Wednesday, August 1. “Happy 1 year Anniversary baby.”

The MTV personality and the cinematographer met while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp with ex-fiancé Matt Baier. Glennon reached out to Portwood after production wrapped and the pair hit it off. They made their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2017.

Three months later, Us Weekly broke the news that the couple were expecting their first child together. Portwood, who also shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, gave birth to son James in May.

Portwood exclusively told Us in March that she and Glennon “haven’t talked about marriage or anything like that.”

She added: “We’re happy where we’re at. If it happens, it happens and there’s no rush.”

Meanwhile, the twosome are enjoying life at home with baby James. “We both kind of cooked dinner together and we just put James in, like, the little corner next to the table with us in a swing and we just had, like, a glass of wine and had dinner,” Portwood told Us in June of her low-key family life. “That was our little date night and we were happy and cuddled afterwards. Those are just the things that we have to do right now until he gets older and we’re perfectly fine with it.”

