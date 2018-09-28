A trip down memory lane! It’s been nearly 10 years since Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood first let MTV cameras into their homes, and now, the OGs are reflecting on eight seasons of Teen Mom exclusively to Us Weekly.

Teen Mom, later renamed Teen Mom OG, premiered in December 2009, months after Bookout, Lowell, Portwood and Farrah Abraham appeared on 16 & Pregnant. After Abraham left the series following an argument with executive producer Morgan J. Freeman over her career in the adult film industry in season 7, Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd joined the cast.

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV Monday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET. Scroll through to read their high points and low points from the series: