Mrs. Glennon? Amber Portwood left fans wondering if she had secretly wed boyfriend Andrew Glennon after she referred to the cinematographer as her “hubby.”

When asked by a fan in a live Q&A session on Instagram on Friday, November 9, about whether she had heard about the California wildfires, the Teen Mom OG star, 28, gave an unexpected response.

“Yes, I have heard about the fires in Malibu and Calabasas, and my, my hubby is freaking out because his mom’s house is in Malibu and he has a lot of family that lives in that area, he’s freaking out because he’s not there.”

The couple, who met while Portwood was filming Marriage Boot Camp with ex-boyfriend Matt Baier, celebrated their first anniversary in August. “One year from yesterday I met this amazing man and it is truly a dream!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

The reality star and the cameraman, 34, made their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2017. Nine months later, they welcomed son James.

Portwood, who has also struggled with borderline personality disorder, bipolar disorder and drug addiction, gushed about her man’s parenting skills to Us Weekly in June. “He is such an amazing man and loves taking care of James,” Portwood told Us. “He was afraid of postpartum depression, so he’s always checking up on me. He just wants to make sure I’m loved. It’s almost perfect.”

The MTV personality also shares 10-year-old daughter Leah with her ex-fiancé, Gary Shirley.

