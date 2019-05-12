Happy Mother’s Day to the Teen Mom cast! Following the success of 16 & Pregnant, Teen Mom began in December 2009. Nearly 10 years later, the franchise has only grown and become more popular. With new cast members joining – The Challenge’s Cheyenne Floyd joined Teen Mom OG in 2018 – and some moving around – Teen Mom 3’s Briana DeJesus moved to Teen Mom 2 in 2017 – one thing remains the same: The series revolves around the lives of young mothers and their children.

Teen Mom 2‘s 27, Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer, share son Watson, 2, and daughter Layne, 9 months. She also shares daughter Aubree, 9, with ex Adam Lind.

Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell have been part of Teen Mom OG since the beginning and have each been through their share of drama, but at home, they’re focused on their little ones.

Portwood, 28, is the mother of Leah, 10, with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, and James, 12 months, with fiancé Andrew Glennon. While Portwood and Shirley went through a whirlwind of drama, which was documented during the first few seasons of Teen Mom OG, they now have a successful coparenting relationship.

Meanwhile, Bookout, 27, is happily married to Taylor McKinney; the two share daughter Jayde, 3, and son Maverick, 2. She also shares Bentley, 10, with her ex Ryan Edwards. While Edwards has been in and out of rehab, Bookout and Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, have also become closer and work together to make sure Bentley sees his father’s family.

Maybe the busiest of the original Teen Moms is Lowell, 27, who just welcomed her third child, daughter Vaeda Luma, in February. When she and husband Tyler Baltierra debuted on 16 & Pregnant, they were the only couple to decide to place their first child, Carly, now 9, up for open adoption. They are still very involved in Carly’s life. Baltierra and Lowell also share daughter Nova, 4, and while the parents have gone through many emotional struggles as well as suffered from a miscarriage, they are now stronger than ever.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, the women look back and reveal exclusively to Us Weekly what advice they would give their younger selves.