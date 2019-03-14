One happy family! Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have had their fair share of ups and downs through the years, but ever since welcoming baby Vaeda Luma on February 23, they couldn’t be happier.

“She’s such a good baby – very chill and easy going … so far,” Lowell, 27, tells Us Weekly in a new exclusive interview, adding that her daughter Nova, 4, “loves being a big sister and loves ‘her baby.’”

Baltierra, 27, and Lowell were not trying for another child, they told Us exclusively in September 2018. However, they were still extremely excited. “This baby is our rainbow after the storm,” she said, referring to her miscarriage in 2017. “We were using protection and everything. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

The Teen Mom OG stars were worried about Lowell’s health after the miscarriage, but it was a smooth pregnancy, Baltierra revealed on the “Watch With Us” podcast in December 2018. Plus, Lowell was “not anxious, not depressed” at all during her pregnancy, but instead, “in a good mental state with this one,” she said.

The reality star suffered from postpartum depression after having Novalee in 2015 and struggled with anxiety after placing her first daughter, Carly, now 9, for an open adoption in 2009. The couple remain actively involved in Carly’s life.

The Conquering Chaos author gives Us an inside look to the delivery day. Scroll through the photos below for more.