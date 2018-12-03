Focusing on the positive! Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are months away from welcoming a new daughter – and just revealed what they’ve chosen to name her! In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, December 3, Teen Mom OG episode, the couple head to a doctor’s appointment along with Catelynn’s mother.

After seeing their little girl on the monitor, the doctor asks if they’ve decided on a name. “Tezlee,” Tyler, 26, answers.

The couple, who have been together since middle school, are already the parents of Novalee, 3, and Carly, 9, who they placed for adoption. While the pair is still excited to welcome a new baby, they’re going through a tough time – during the November 26, episode, Tyler revealed to Catelynn, 26, that he wanted to try living separate for a month to better their relationship.

“It’s still a couple of weeks until construction on our new home will be done and Tyler can move out. I’m anxious about living separately for a month but I’m trying to stay calm for the sake of our baby,” the Conquering Chaos author says in the sneak peek.

Us Weekly spoke exclusively to Tyler about the baby name choice, his struggles with Catelynn and preparing for the new baby on our “Watch With Us” podcast, which will be available Tuesday, December 4. Subscribe here to listen first!

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

