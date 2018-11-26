Catelynn Lowell is getting real about her feelings. The Teen Mom OG star is opening up about her brief separation from husband Tyler Baltierra and how she felt when he told her he needed to live apart from her in order to help things in their marriage.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of the MTV reality show on Monday, November 26, Baltierra can be seen tearfully talking to his therapist and telling her that he needs “change” and is “absolutely not” happy in their marriage.

“He decided he wanted to try and live separately for a month,” Lowell, 26, says in the clip posted to the Teen Mom OG Twitter account. “I was devastated at first, but now that I started my own therapy, I’m more comfortable with the idea.”

Baltierra, 26, told his pregnant wife about the idea to take a break from cohabiting while at a couples retreat in Sedona, Arizona, and Lowell agreed that it was the right time for him to bring it up.

“Am I jumping for joy for it?” Lowell said. “No … you know … in that moment it did trigger me. It did bring up wounds. It was scary, it was sad, it was hurtful.”

The reality star — who sought treatment for the third time earlier this year for suicidal thoughts — added: “When people say they want to separate, they want to leave, it seriously does feel like somebody died. It’s bringing up the old wounds from the miscarriage, and that’s traumatic.” (Lowell had a miscarriage months earlier.)

“That’s why it was so hard for me even say it,” Baltierra explained. “Because I knew it was going to be, like, the worst possible thing that you could hear.”

Lowell went on to explain that it was a “lot of stress” due to her duties of being a mom to their 3-year-old daughter, Novalee, while pregnant.

The Conquering Chaos author and Baltierra are also parents to a 9-year-old daughter, Carly, whom they placed up for adoption in 2015. They announced the news of Lowell’s pregnancy in September of this year and told Us Weekly exclusively the following month that they are expecting another baby girl.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

