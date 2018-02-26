Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra can make it through anything. The couple received heartbreaking news during the Monday, February 26, episode of Teen Mom OG, finding out that they had lost their baby.

“It was very traumatic. [I saw] her shaking, and she’s got blood everywhere,” Baltierra, 26, told Kerthy, a producer on the show. “She kinda like cleaned herself up and we figured what was going on. Spotting’s normal but clotting … all the clots are not. We just sat on the bed and cried. We just held another. There’s nothing you can really do.”

Baltierra then revealed that the process “felt very similar” to what they went through with Carly, the daughter they had in 2009 who they gave up for adoption. “Carly’s a little different because we get to see her every year, but it’s a loss. I feel like you process it as a loss,” he explained.

After Lowell, 25, went to the doctor to confirm she miscarried, she told Kerthy that if it weren’t for her husband and their daughter, Novalee, she “probably would have offed” herself. Her bond with her husband was reiterated when she called him and he immediately reminded her that she was beautiful, smart and strong.

However, the following morning, Kerthy arrived at their house again and told Baltierra that Lowell had called her and said she wanted to kill herself. Immediately, he broke down in tears — first over his wife, then over their lost baby. “I really wanted that baby. Life’s just not giving me a break right now,” he said through tears.

Ultimately, he found a treatment center in Tucson, Arizona, where she could get help for her suicidal thoughts. After dropping her off, he couldn’t’ help but break down in tears all over again.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

