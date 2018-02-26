TOMORROW: Catelynn makes the strong decision to get help and shares the news with Kim as she heads to the airport. 💜 pic.twitter.com/vpvOrJZiPj — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) February 25, 2018

Catelynn Lowell knew she needed help. In a new sneak peek of the Monday, February 26, episode of Teen Mom OG, she explains her decision to go to treatment.

“I’m on my way to the airport. I’m going to treatment,” Lowell, 25, tells her mother-in-law, Kim, on the phone while in the car with husband Tyler Baltierra. When asked why she’s going, she starts crying and reveals, “I contemplated every single way that I could kill myself today.”

“You’re a great mother. You’re a great wife. We’re gonna be praying for you every day,” Baltierra’s mom tells Lowell, who reveals she’s planning to stay in treatment for 30 days. “I’m really, really happy that you’re going get help, seriously. You got this.”

Lowell also tweeted the statement when heading to rehab on November 17. “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment,” she wrote at the time. She came home on December 30, but then entered again in January. “Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds,” she tweeted on January 17. “THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine.”

While she is still seeking treatment, Us Weekly exclusive confirmed that she will appear at the upcoming reunion. “Catelynn’s treatment team has given her permission for her to travel to New York City for the Teen Mom reunion,” a source told Us. The special will be filmed on March 3 and 4.

In a promo previously released for the episode, Lowell and Baltierra are shown crying. “I really wanted that baby,” he says in the clip, leading many to wonder if Lowell miscarried. During an episode in January, she revealed to her family that she was pregnant again. The couple welcomed their first child together, Carly, in 2009, but decided to give her up for adoption. They are now the parents of Novalee, 3, but have both been very vocal about wanting another baby.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

