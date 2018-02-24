Ready for action! Catelynn Lowell will make a special and rare appearance at the Teen Mom OG reunion amid her health battle, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

“Catelynn’s treatment team has given her permission for her to travel to New York City for the Teen Mom reunion to be filmed in New York City on March 3 and March 4,” a source reveals to Us.

The news comes days after the 25-year-old reality star broke her 34-day Twitter hiatus to update fans on her condition. “Cannot wait to see my family soon!!! @TylerBaltierra,” she tweeted on Wednesday, February 21.

Lowell checked into an Arizona-based treatment program to focus on her mental health issues back in January. Husband Baltierra, 26, visited her during the facility’s Family Week in early February.

“Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words,” he gushed via Twitter at the time. “It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will preserve through anything this life throws our way.”

Despite his devotion to the Conquering Chaos author, Baltierra was recently slammed on Twitter by a user who accused him of contributing to Lowell’s ongoing battle with depression and making her feel insecure about her weight.

“We started a diet together & asked to hold each other accountable to our commitments,” the Tierra Reign founder, who has lost more than 26 pounds since December 2017, fired back on February 19. “We have been together for 12 years, so there isn’t much we won’t say to each other. Yes, I can be abrasive with my delivery. Yes, I can be ignorant with how my delivery impacts other people. Yes, I make mistakes. But I own up to them.”

Baltierra, who shares daughter Nova, 3, with Lowell, added: “To state that I am the cause of her mental health struggles is yet again, another very ignorant opinion. Her health struggles derive from the chaotic & unstable upbringing we both endured.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET.

