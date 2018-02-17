Tyler Baltierra penned an emotional and sweet message to wife Catelynn Lowell as she continues treatment for mental health issues.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, announced on Snapchat on February 10 that he would be visiting his wife, who entered treatment in Arizona for a third time in January, during the facility’s Family Week. Baltierra, who shares daughter Novalee, 3, with Lowell seemed downcast in the clip, saying, “It’s going to be a super, super long emotional week and a pretty long day. Yippee.”

But the trip to see Lowell seems to have gone better than he anticipated. Following his visit, the reality TV star shared a photo of the high school sweethearts on Instagram on Friday, February 16, and wrote, “Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words. It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will persevere through anything this life throws our way.”

“I’m so proud of you Babe & I can’t wait until you finally come home so I can just hug you & hold you for as long as I want. You are worthy…You are strong…You are beautiful…You are loved!” the Tierra Reign CEO continued. “Thank you for not giving up on your life.”

Baltierra continued to reflect on his relationship with the Conquering Chaos author, retweeting a fan on Saturday, February 17, who praised him for sticking by Lowell: “Marriage & relationships aren’t always sunshine & rainbows. I believe love is not a feeling, it’s a choice. A choice to sacrifice for that person, a choice of dedicated commitment to another & understanding the selfless acts that are required from both to maintain serenity.”

Marriage & relationships aren’t always sunshine & rainbows. I believe love is not a feeling, it’s a choice. A choice to sacrifice for that person, a choice of dedicated commitment to another & understanding the selfless acts that are required from both to maintain serenity ✌🏻 https://t.co/KD62kduCXB — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 17, 2018

The MTV star also looked back on his experience dropping his father, Butch Baltierra, off to rehab to get help with his addiction issues. Retweeting a sneak peek of the upcoming Teen Mom OG episode, he tweeted, “Wow…that was intense. I never realized how hard it was going to actually be dropping my dad off to rehab. You would think growing up with him in & out of prison my whole life, that leaving him would be easy…it’s not when you have a damaged inner child literally screaming.”

Wow…that was intense. I never realized how hard it was going to actually be dropping my dad off to rehab. You would think growing up with him in & out of prison my whole life, that leaving him would be easy…it’s not when you have a damaged inner child literally screaming https://t.co/b49FcbVHAb — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 17, 2018

Baltierra has been open about his own experience with depression and his personal struggles. On February 5, he shared an emotional message on Instagram where he told fans, “We’re humans, we’re allowed to have bad days, hard times & weak moments. Don’t be ashamed of what makes us humans special. You’re loved. You’re worthy.”

