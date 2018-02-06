Tyler Baltierra struggled to hold back tears while discussing his mental health struggles in a video message shared on his Instagram account on Monday, February 5.

“Sometimes you just don’t even really know what to say to your children. I don’t ever cry in front of [my daughter] Nova or anything. I don’t want her to feel any of that,” the Teen Mom OG star, 26, told his 2.2 million followers. “You have good days, then you have bad days. And today is just a bad day.”

Baltierra continued, “I know I’m not the only one feeling like this. So if you’re in the same boat as me, just hang in there and [know] you’re not alone and talk to somebody.”

In the caption of the video, the MTV personality admitted that he considered deleting the post from his page but ultimately decided to keep it up in hopes that it may help others dealing with similar personal struggles. “If I can at least connect with one person through this & let them know that they aren’t alone in their struggles. It will make being vulnerable worth it,” he wrote.

“I’m posting this because I think it’s important for people to not feel alone in their struggles. We’re humans, we’re allowed to have bad days, hard times & weak moments,” Baltierra added. “Don’t be ashamed of what makes us humans special. You’re loved. You’re worthy.”

The reality star and his wife, Catelynn Lowell, who share 3-year-old daughter Novalee, have both been open about their mental health as of late. In mid-January, she tweeted that she was “going back to treatment” for a third time. The 25-year-old’s battle with postpartum depression was previously documented on Teen Mom OG in 2016. Days after Lowell returned to treatment, Baltierra shut down rumors that he cheated on his wife of two years. “I should just ignore this & yes, since I know it’s not true I shouldn’t be paying attention to it,” he tweeted on January 27. “BUT I’m a very stubborn individual & have always got a thrill from seeking out justice & facts.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!