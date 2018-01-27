Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra is fighting back against claims that he’s cheating on his wife, Catelynn Lowell, who is currently seeking treatment for mental health issues.

On Saturday, January 27, a fan tweeted a blind item to Baltierra from a website called Crazy Days And Nights. The item, posted on Friday, January 26, read, “This Teen Mom star has been cheating on his significant other for almost a year. Eventually, when she starts having a clear head she is going to catch on and that could finally push her over the edge to suicide.”

Then there was the new blind issued today: pic.twitter.com/BjlkTSWoBI — Angela (@whitskia) January 26, 2018

As previously reported, Lowell returned to treatment for a third time this month, to seek additional help for mental health issues, just two weeks after returning home. She first entered treatment in November after she revealed she had considered suicide.

At first Baltierra, 26, laughed at the website’s claims, not knowing whether to take it seriously or not, tweeting, “Is this a joke or?!??! It’s kinda hard to tell these days.”

Is this a joke or?!??! It’s kinda hard to tell these days 🙈😬🤔 https://t.co/iIygpQDgdE — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 27, 2018

But after other fans tweeted to him that the blog is known to be reliable, another fan showed him a “revealed” item from August 2017 that named him and his wife and stated, “The MTV cameras have turned a blind eye to the cheating by this significant other of an OG Teen Mom because it doesn’t fit in the story line for this season for the couple.” At that point, he started to take the allegations more seriously.

“Okay, so yes, I should just ignore this & yes, since I know it’s not true I shouldn’t be paying attention to it. BUT I’m a very stubborn individual & have always got a thrill from seeking out justice & facts. SO, Mr. @entylawyer here I am calling you out! Let’s see evidence,” he tweeted, tagging the blog’s official Twitter account.

Okay, so yes, I should just ignore this & yes, since I know it’s not true I shouldn’t be paying attention to it. BUT I’m a very stubborn individual & have always got a thrill from seeking out justice & facts. SO, Mr. @entylawyer here I am calling you out! Let’s see evidence🧐😉 pic.twitter.com/sfq14aNnwk — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 27, 2018

“Enty Lawyer” responded with, “I haven’t revealed anything about you in quite some time. You seem defensive though. Anything you care to share?” and looped in Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran, Baltierra and Lowell’s Teen Mom costars.

So what is this then? A “blind item” revealed? Are you saying your sources are Farrah & Simon? Good lord help us all! It’s sounding more & more crazy, the more you talk. So please keep going…indulge me 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/nRC6lFrhUc — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 27, 2018

The Tierra Reign CEO responded, “So what is this then? A ‘blind item’ revealed? Are you saying your sources are Farrah & Simon? Good lord help us all! It’s sounding more & more crazy, the more you talk. So please keep going…indulge me.” Their exchange prompted Saran to chime in, leading into a war of words between him and Baltierra.

Despite the allegations, Baltierra insisted to his fans that he is innocent, tweeting, “A panicked person would keep their mouth shut & hope this all slides under the radar. Not me, I’m marching in & calling it all out! Because I have NOTHING to hide nor worry about.”

OH NO! 😱😱😱 I’m shaking in my boots! When you KNOW you didn’t do anything, it makes all of this way too much fun 😬🤣😉👍🏻👊🏻 https://t.co/GKfJXXAuGF — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 27, 2018

A panicked person would keep their mouth shut & hope this all slides under the radar. Not me, I’m marching in & calling it all out! Because I have NOTHING to hide nor worry about 😉👊🏻 https://t.co/bEtD8AWJxC — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 27, 2018

A fan defended him writing, “If someone accused me of doing something I hadn’t been I would also shout my innocence from the rooftops. Tyler cannot win in this situation, if he had said nothing people would assume he’s not commenting because he’s guilty. #TylerBaltierracantwin,” which the MTV star retweeted and responded, “I ain’t here for victory, I’m here for TRUTH.”

I ain’t here for victory, I’m here for TRUTH! 👊🏻✊🏻👊🏻 https://t.co/pSrgDcVNfV — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 27, 2018

Baltierra has been keeping busy as his wife remains in treatment and shared videos on Snapchat on Saturday that showed him renovating the couple’s home, including putting in a luxurious master suite.

