Catelynn Lowell Heads Back to Treatment: ‘Third Time’s a Charm’

Just two and a half weeks after returning home from treatment, Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell revealed she is heading back to seek additional help.

“Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds. THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH,” the MTV personality, 25, tweeted on Wednesday, January 17.

When a fan tweeted and asked Lowell about what “trauma” she was referring to, she responded with, “My childhood trauma!!!”

Lowell, who shares 3-year-old daughter Novalee with husband Tyler Baltierra, entered a six-week treatment program in November after having suicidal thoughts. She returned home on December 30. “So excited for the future and seeing my family!! Six weeks of treatment and I feel good! Gotta work it when I get home thanks for all your support,” she tweeted on her way home.

Before entering treatment in November, Lowell exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about her journey to recovery.

“I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself,” she said. “On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide … from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole. Thank God I have a support system and a HUSBAND and a DAUGHTER. Thank God I am self aware I’m seeking treatment and I WILL get better. Anyone feeling alone you ARE NOT ALONE! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason.”

The Conquering Chaos author has been vocal for years on Teen Mom OG and on social media about her battle with postpartum depression in 2016. She also spent time getting treatment then as well.

