Catelynn Lowell is excited to be heading home after receiving treatment for suicidal thoughts.

On Saturday, December 30, the MTV personality, 25, tweeted a GIF of a penguin with a hat and briefcase with a caption that read, “On my way home!” with heart emojis. She also posted a picture from the airport on Snapchat along with a 4:24 a.m. timestamp.

On my way home! ❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/xxgEEmsJhY — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) December 30, 2017

Just a day earlier, the Teen Mom OG star tweeted, “I’m going home tomorrow! So excited for the future and seeing my family!! Six weeks of treatment and I feel good! Gotta work it when I get home thanks for all your support!”

I'm going home tomorrow! So excited for the future and seeing my family!! Six weeks of treatment and I feel good! Gotta work it when I get home thanks for all your support ❤️❤️ #KeepTalkingMH — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) December 30, 2017

Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, shared with fans how excited he is to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart, also tweeting on Saturday, “Throwbacks of me & my wife at 15 when the duck face was all the rage & I bought glasses that were too big for my peanut head lol! Seriously though, Cate comes home today & I can’t wait to just hug her for as long as I want. I am so incredibly proud of her & the work she has done!” The Tierra Reign CEO also shared past photos of the lovebirds when they were teenagers.

Throwbacks of me & my wife at 15 when the duck face was all the rage & I bought glasses that were too big for my peanut head lol! Seriously though, Cate comes home today & I can’t wait to just hug her for as long as I want. I am so incredibly proud of her & the work she has done! pic.twitter.com/IQ7tvNPtWG — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 30, 2017

As previously reported, Lowell revealed she was entering treatment on November 17 when she wrote on Twitter, “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment.”

She later told Us Weekly exclusively, “I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself…On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide… from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole… THANK GOD I have a support system and a HUSBAND and a DAUGHTER… thank god I am self aware… I’m seeking treatment and I WILL get better… anyone feeling alone you ARE NOT ALONE! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason…”

The Conquering Chaos author, who suffered from postpartum depression in 2016, has been open about her mental health struggles on Teen Mom OG and on her social media accounts.

