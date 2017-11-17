Catelynn Lowell is getting help. The Teen Mom OG star took to social media to tell fans she is seeking treatment after having suicidal thoughts.

“Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment,” Lowell, 25, tweeted on Friday, November 17. “#MakeChesterProud #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast.”

Lowell also tagged former Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda. Bennington, who had discussed his battle against depression, was found dead of an apparent suicide in July.

The MTV reality personality also posted about her plans to get treatment on Instagram.

“Well Nova buddy is coming with me…,” Lowell captioned an Instagram photo of a stuffed animal horse belonging to her 2-year-old daughter, Novalee. “And I’m gonna hold it close to my heart the whole time… #thiswontlast #thiswontstopme #keeptalkingmh.”

Lowell, who married her longtime boyfriend Tyler Baltierra in 2015, has been open about her struggles with mental health throughout her time on Teen Mom OG. She previously shared her struggle with post partum depression during season 6 of the MTV series.

Lowell and Baltierra, 25, have been on reality TV since documenting their decision to place their first daughter, Carly, for adoption in 2009 on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

Baltierra took to Twitter to support Lowell and her decision to seek treatment.

“Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today!” he tweeted. “My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell #KeepTalkingMH.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Lowell’s team.

