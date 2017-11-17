Catelynn Lowell is committed to getting better. The Teen Mom OG star spoke to Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, November 17, about her decision to seek help after tweeting about having suicidal thoughts.

“I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself…,” Lowell said in her exclusive statement . “On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide… from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole… THANK GOD I have a support system and a HUSBAND and a DAUGHTER… thank god I am self aware… I’m seeking treatment and I WILL get better… anyone feeling alone you ARE NOT ALONE! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason… Thank you for your support during this tough time…. Much Love, Catelynn Baltierra.”

As previously reported, the MTV personality took to Twitter to tell fans she was leaving for treatment on Friday.

“Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment,” Lowell, 25, wrote. “#MakeChesterProud #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast.”

Lowell’s longtime love and husband of two years, Tyler Baltierra, supported his wife and her decision to seek treatment via Twitter.

“Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today!” Baltierra, 25, tweeted. “My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell #KeepTalkingMH.”

Lowell has been vocal in the past about her struggles with mental health and postpartum depression on social media and on Teen Mom OG.

