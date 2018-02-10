Family reunion! Tyler Baltierra is on his way to visit his wife, Catelynn Lowell, in Arizona.

Teen Mom OG star Lowell, 25, is currently seeking in-patient treatment for mental health issues at a rehabilitation center, and Baltierra revealed on Friday, February 9, that he and their 3-year-old daughter, Novalee, will be visiting her for family week.

Baltierra shared the news with his fans in a series of Snapchat videos and recited all the things he needed to check off his to-do list before the trip.

“So I literally got to get all these Tierra Reign orders in the poly mailers and then I got to take them to the post office before they close,” he said in the Snapchat clip. “And then I have to finish this laundry and then I have to pack our bags for a week — my bag and Nova’s bag.”

He continued: “Then I’m off to Arizona for Cate’s family week program at her facility. It’s going to be a super, super long emotional week and a pretty long day. Yippee.”

The reality star, 26, added a separate video update, saying: “So I literally have all those things to do and I just don’t have the energy for it but I have to do it because if I don’t do it, it won’t get done, like usual. What’s new?”

The visit comes at a good time since the Teen Mom OG star revealed on Tuesday, February 6, that Nova has been inconsolable while her mother is away. “It’s difficult when Nova cries out for her mommy & I have to keep explaining why she’s not here to hug her tears away!” Baltierra tweeted to his followers.

The MTV personality was responding to a tweet suggesting that he broke down in a video on Monday, February 5, over cheating allegations. “Omg! That wasn’t AT ALL what I was upset about!” he tweeted, before explaining that it was about his child.

“Sometimes you just don’t even really know what to say to your children. I don’t ever cry in front of Nova or anything. I don’t want her to feel any of that,” Baltierra said in the emotional clip on Monday. “You have good days, then you have bad days. And today is just a bad day.”

Lowell revealed that she was “going back to treatment” for the third time in mid-January. Her battle with postpartum depression was previously documented on Teen Mom OG in 2016.

The couple, who tied the knot in August 2015, first appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009. The pair made the decision to place their baby, Carly, now 8, up for adoption shortly after she was born and it’s something that Lowell has struggled with since.

