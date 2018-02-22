‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell ‘Cannot’Wait’ to See Her Family ‘Soon’

Catelynn Lowell broke her 34-day Twitter hiatus on Wednesday, February 21, to break some happy news. “Cannot wait to see my family soon!!! @TylerBaltierra,” wrote the Teen Mom OG star, followed by three bright red heart emojis.

The 25-year-old MTV personality entered an Arizona-based treatment facility for mental health issues in January, leaving her husband Tyler Baltierra and daughter, Nova, 3, back home in Michigan. The couple were last reunited at the program’s Family Week on February 10.

Baltierra recently fired back at a Twitter follower who accused him of contributing to Lowell’s ongoing struggle with depression and blamed him for making her feel insecure about her weight.

The 26-year-old began by claiming that a MTV scene in question was edited to “appear more insensitive” than it was in real life.

“Cate has expressed to me how she doesn’t desire a ‘muscle headed tool’ because that’s not attractive to her & I responded,” he explained February 19. “We started a diet together & asked to hold each other accountable to our commitments. We have been together for 12 years, so there isn’t much we won’t say to each other. Yes, I can be abrasive with my delivery. Yes, I can be ignorant with how my delivery impacts other people. Yes, I make mistakes. But I own up to them.”

Baltierra, who founded the clothing company Tierra Reign, then set the record straight about Lowell’s mental illness. “To state that I am the cause of her mental health struggles is yet again, another very ignorant opinion,” he wrote. “Her mental health struggles derive from the chaotic & unstable upbringing we both endured.”

Meanwhile, Baltierra’s trip to see Lowell earlier this month left him excited about their future together. He tweeted on February 16: “Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words. It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will preserve through anything this life throws our way.”

