Tyler Baltierra has Catelynn Lowell’s best interests at heart and he won’t be told otherwise. The Teen Mom OG star didn’t hold back when addressing critics who accused him of contributing to his wife’s mental health issues.

Baltierra, 26, previously called out one hater who mocked 25-year-old Lowell’s ongoing struggle with depression and blamed him for making her feel insecure. He took to Twitter on Monday, February 19, to defend himself and reaffirm his support for the Conquering Chaos author.

“I take full responsibility for what I say. This conversation was constructively edited to appear more intensive than it actually was. We have addressed this many times before, but I will explain it once again. Cate expressed to me how she doesn’t desire a ‘muscle headed tool’ because that’s not attractive to her & I responded,” he explained. “We started a diet together & asked to hold each other accountable to our commitments. We have been together for 12 years, so there isn’t much we won’t say to each other. Yes, I can be abrasive with my delivery. Yes, I can be ignorant with how my delivery impacts other people. Yes, I make mistakes. But I own up to them.”

The Tierra Reign founder then opened up about Lowell’s mental health battle and fired back at those who hold him responsible. “However, to state that I am the cause of her mental health struggles is yet again, another very ignorant opinion. Her mental health struggles derive from the chaotic & unstable upbringing we both endured,” Baltierra said. “We are both actively working on those struggles. I understand your character is being attacked right now. But attempting to play ‘tit for tat’ & scorekeeper with me is quite a pathetic approach to justify your insensitivity.”

Added the business owner: “You’ll see that I own my mistakes & never claimed to be ‘holier than thou.’ I never shamed her into losing weight, like I said, we hold each other accountable to our commitments. No intention at all to hurt reputations, just defend my wife & fight to end mental health stigma.”

Baltierra has been a strong source of support for Lowell, who reentered a treatment facility for the third time in January. The couple, who share daughter Novalee, 3, reunited at the Arizona-based program’s Family Week on February 10.

Lowell has been very vocal about her health struggles in the past, having received treatment in 2016 after suffering from postpartum depression.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!